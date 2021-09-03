Carlton Palmer is hoping to create some FA Cup managerial memories as the former finalist takes charge of a side for the first time in the world famous competition this weekend.

Palmer will be taking his Grantham Town side to face Northern Premier League Premier Division rivals Nantwich in a first qualifying round clash.

The former England international was part of the Sheffield Wednesday side which reached the final at Wembley in 1993 where the Owls were defeated by Arsenal after extra-time in a replay.

Match action from the game between Grantham Town and Basford. Photo: Toby Roberts (50822713)

And he is now hoping that some of the magic of the cup can rub off on the Gingerbreads as they attempt to defeat the Dabbers at the Weaver Stadium.

Palmer said: "The FA Cup is brilliant.

"I have played in a final at Wembley but taking charge of my own team in the wonderful competition is a dream.

"We know a lot about Nantwich and we know it won't be easy. Both clubs will want a cup run as it helps massively financially and exposure wise.

"We will be backed again by our wonderful supporters, just like at South Shields last week."

Grantham go into the game having bounced back from Saturday's 4-1 defeat at high-flying South Shields with a 1-1 home draw against Basford on Monday.

A superb strike from Adam Chapman earned the Gingerbreads a point ahead of Saturday's cup trip to face a 10th-placed Nantwich side who have collected nine points from their opening six league games after recording a hat-trick of wins.

Palmer added: "It was a wonderful goal from Chappy who hasn't played much football. We got him late and he wasn't fully fit but he's getting fitter.

"We're building him up by giving him minutes, but he's a great lad to have in the dressing room. As you can imagine he's enjoying the accolades for it."

Palmer was pleased with the battling display from his side and is hoping the performance can help them 'kick on' in the campaign.

He continued: "Adam Watson opitimised the display on Monday, He got a cut, which will need stitches but he got bandaged up and was superb.

"His commitment to what we're doing here was also shown by him turning down an approach from another club.

"I thought the least we deserved from the game was a point. The first half was an even game but I think we just shaded it. The second half was all us and in the last 10-15 minutes we were forcing a winner.

"The lads had played really well at South Shields on Saturday. We got a goal back and for 20-25 minutes of the second half we were the better side. It was a tough shift for them to then get back late and be ready for Monday.

"I put it on them though to get a result against Basford and we did that. We stopped the rot of the run of defeats.

"It was a good performance and it gives us something to build on. We've got a good group of lads and we're asking them to be more vocal with each other and we're making sure they have the belief that they are good enough.

"It's hard coming off the run of results but Monday was positive. They have got a desire and spirit to keep battling for the club and each other.

"We targeted four points from the first six games as we knew they were tough ones, so I am pleased we achieved that. Now we can kick on."

The Gingerbreads are also due to be in league action on Tuesday night when they host Mickleover Sports, however, the match will be postponed if either side require a replay from Saturday's FA Cup ties.

