Grantham Town's FA Cup run was ended for another season after they were beaten by Sherwood Colliery in Saturday's preliminary round clash.

Two first half goals put the Gingerbreads on the back foot and gave their United Counties League Premier Division North hosts a lead they would not relinquish.

The Nottinghamshire side then added a third goal before Grantham pulled a consolation goal back in added time at the end of the game through Rodrigo Gonvales, writes Graham Cowell.

Grantham Town manager Paul Rawden.

"We lost the game in the first half," said Gingerbreads manager Paul Rawden.

"We didn't start well. We made mistakes, gave the ball away and gave them too much space. We were better after the break, but it was too late by then."

In the early exchanges, Sherwood found space on the Grantham right where Harvey Grant had pace to burn.

However, it was Grantham who fashioned the first chance. Gregg Smith won the ball for Goncalves and Akeel Francis to exchange passes. Goncalves got a shot away, but it didn’t stretch Sherwood goalkeeper Dale Sheppard.

Grant created the first clear chance for the home side on 16 minutes. He beat the Grantham defence again on the right-hand side and crossed for Craig Westcarr who laid off the ball to Brad Wells who clipped the Grantham crossbar with his shot.

Wells made no mistake five minutes later. There was a hint of offside as he ran onto a ball over the top of the Grantham defence, but the flag stayed down, and his close control allowed him to advance on Curtis Hall and slip the ball past the goalkeeper to open the scoring.

Ten minutes later, the Gingerbreads trailed by two goals.

With acres of space on the Grantham left this time, Wells picked out the run of Louis Tomlinson who took two touches before picking his spot to beat Hall.

Sherwood were tighter at the back than Grantham, won more ball in the challenges and were more clinical in the final third as they kept their visitors on the back foot and could have added a third goal before half time.

Former Gingerbreads striker Westcarr turned the Grantham defence to make room for a shot but didn't stretch Hall.

A half-time substitution gave Grantham more impetus after the break, but Seb Robbiemore could not influence the end product and, although the Gingerbreads had more attacking intent to get back into the game, they still struggled to threaten Sheppard's goal.

Elliott Walker curled a free kick round the Sherwood wall on 50 minutes, but Sheppard was well placed to field the effort.

Although Sherwood were restricted to breaks for the early part of the second half, they still looked the more dangerous side.

Grant again exposed the Grantham left hand flank after an hour and picked out Tomlinson at the far post. The cross drove Tomlinson wide and Hall spread himself well to block the shot.

Grantham went close to a goal that could have changed the game came on 64 minutes. Walker delivered a good cross for Francis whose firm header beat Sheppard, but hit the crossbar and flew over the top.

The Gingerbreads continued to push for the goal that would have brought them back into the game.

Robbemond delivered another cross for Francis, but numbers back for the hosts meant Sherwood cleared their lines. Kwesi Ofushine sent in fellow midfielder Ethan Boyang a minute later, but his shot curled wide.

Sherwood began to threaten on the break. Westcarr will think he should have done better when he got away from the Grantham defence, but a poor cross led to nothing.

The home side did wrap the game up with six minutes to go. After some neat passing, James Matthews fired in an effort from 20 yards out that took two deflections before wrongfooting Hall and nestling in the corner of the net.

Goncalves got a late consolation for Grantham in the second minute of added time.

A long clearance from Hall was flicked on by Smith for Goncalves. The Grantham striker held off a challenge and beat the Sherwood defence before firing past Sheppard to give the Gingerbreads fans at least something to cheer about.

Gingerbreads: Hall, Francis (Robbomond), Bahrey (Lammin), Tessler, Muggleton, Ofushine, Walker, Bojang, Smith, Francis, Goncalves. Subs not used: Alkossi, Gadomski, Zerboni, Phillip, Nyoni. Attendance: 211.