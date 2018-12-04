GTFC (5792357)

After listening to the comments of many of their loyal supporters regarding the current match day admission prices, Grantham Town FC have decided to reduce these with immediate effect.

Starting from Saturday's Evo-Stik League match with Marine, the prices are as follows: adult £10, concession £6, age 15-18 £3, under-15s free.

Gingerbreads chairman Nigel Wedgwood said: "From day one, the over running theme I've had with supporters has been the increase in the match day admission. It's taken a bit of time, but I feel we're now in a position to reduce this.

"Results are not going the way we want them to at the moment, however Richard and everyone are desperate to turn things around. At training, the players are putting everything into it.

"Hopefully, with the altered prices, we can get a few more people through the gate and behind the team."

For season ticket holders, who purchased these based on the saving they received from buying one, the club will provide a £2 voucher for every home game for the rest of the season. This can be used in either The Gingerbread or The Gingerbread House. This can be collected from the main office.