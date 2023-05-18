Caythorpe motorcycle racer Jason Dixon was back in action at Donington Park over the weekend.

This season Jason is competing in round three of the NG Road Racing Motorcycle Club Desmo Due Class A Championship on a 65bhp Ducati 620 Monster.

Saturday morning’s qualifying dawned a little cloudy and cold which meant the times were a little off but Jason managed sixth which put him on the grid in 10th.

Jason Dixon

“About three laps in, Jason felt his left foot slip on the peg. He said: “I had a quick look down and saw oil – not a good sign.

“I returned to the paddock to investigate. We found the engine casing had split. Luckily a fellow rider had a spare one which we fitted, curing the problem.”

Saturday’s race one saw Jason enjoying a great start, getting away with the leaders and getting embroiled in a fantastic battle with three bikes for third, ending the race in fifth.

Jason did not have such a good start in the second race on Sunday morning, but he caught the leaders and had a similar race to the previous day, finishing fifth again and setting a personal best lap time of 1min 21.4sec.

In race three, Jason got a blistering start, getting away with the leaders and swapping places throughout the whole race.

Jason said: “As we entered the last lap, I was lying in fourth, tucked in behind Andrew Howes. As he exited Redgate, he lost the front, crashing out, handing me third place.”

Also racing at the weekend was Jason’s youngest son Oliver, riding in Class B of the same championship on a 53bhp 583cc Ducati Monster.

Jason said: “Oliver has been pestering me to race so we managed to find him a Class B Ducati; basically this is the same as mine but slightly less bhp.”

On his first visit to Donington, Oliver qualified fourth in class and finished race one in fourth.

Jason said: “I was so proud but he wasn’t done there. On Sunday morning he finished second and third.

“What a fantastic achievement for his first race weekend of the year and first time at the circuit.

“As always, a big thank you to all the team and everyone that came to support Oliver and myself.”

Jason now has a five-week break until the next round of the championship when he will make the long trek to Pembrey in Wales.