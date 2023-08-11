Belton Woods Ladies’ Invitational took place on Sunday, with 20 players taking part.

The weather was fine and the competition, played on the Lakes Course, completed without a single drop of rain after the heavy downfall the day before.

Half-way house treats and a tasty two course meal in the hotel’s Stanton Restaurant to finished off a lovely day.

Invitational winners Jen Hallett and Myra Evangelista with Belton Woods ladies' captain Ailsa Lines (centre).

Results: 1 Jen Hallett/Myra Evangelista (Sudbrook) 40pt, 2 Wendy Stewart/Issie Guest (Belton Park) 37, 3 Jacqui Francis/Haley Harding (Sudbrook) 36, 4 Jan Machin/Dawn Cunnington (Woodhall Spa) 35; member nearest the pin – Trudi Galloway; visitor nearest the pin – Jo Jones (Belton Park).