Twenty players contest Belton Woods Ladies’ Invitational

By John Burgess
john.burgess@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 14:26, 11 August 2023

Belton Woods Ladies’ Invitational took place on Sunday, with 20 players taking part.

The weather was fine and the competition, played on the Lakes Course, completed without a single drop of rain after the heavy downfall the day before.

Half-way house treats and a tasty two course meal in the hotel’s Stanton Restaurant to finished off a lovely day.

Invitational winners Jen Hallett and Myra Evangelista with Belton Woods ladies' captain Ailsa Lines (centre).
Results: 1 Jen Hallett/Myra Evangelista (Sudbrook) 40pt, 2 Wendy Stewart/Issie Guest (Belton Park) 37, 3 Jacqui Francis/Haley Harding (Sudbrook) 36, 4 Jan Machin/Dawn Cunnington (Woodhall Spa) 35; member nearest the pin – Trudi Galloway; visitor nearest the pin – Jo Jones (Belton Park).

Golf
