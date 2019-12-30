Fifty-one Belton Park seniors played in the annual pre-Christmas fun competition, the Curly Foster Trophy.

The format was an individual Stableford competition played over 15 holes with only four clubs, one of which must be a putter.

The conditions were dry with the course standing up well with the huge amount of rain over the past six weeks. The greens were in excellent condition considering the temperature and the amount of rain.

Winner Richard Meadows with seniors captain Pete Long. (25497134)

After the competition, the seniors were led by choirmaster Paul Skelton in singing Christmas carols, including a special 12 days of Christmas with words composed by Andrew Cookson. Mulled wine, mince pies and sausage rolls were served, and a bottle of whisky was kindly donated by the seniors vice-captain Tim Stubbs.

Results: 1 Richard Meadows 32pt, 2 Andy Kettle 31 ocb, 3 Graham Secker 31 ocb.

there was a nearest the pin on hole 14 which was won by the Seniors Captain Pete Long.

