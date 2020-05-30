Home   Sport   Article

Financial pressures for Grantham Tennis Club as it ‘slips through net’ of Government help

By Marie Bond
-
marie.bond@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 17:15, 30 May 2020

Grantham Tennis Club has struggled through the lockdown as “one of the charitable businesses that are slipping through the net” of Government help.

Now that the club has been able to reopen, financial pressures have eased slightly – but more help is needed.

Club manager Sarah Patton said: “Financially, we are glad to have some revenue coming back into the club. Although we have been very fortunate that some of our members were in a position to carry on paying their membership while we were closed, the majority were not.

Read more
CoronavirusGranthamOther Sport

More by this author

Marie Bond
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE