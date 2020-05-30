Grantham Tennis Club has struggled through the lockdown as “one of the charitable businesses that are slipping through the net” of Government help.

Now that the club has been able to reopen, financial pressures have eased slightly – but more help is needed.

Club manager Sarah Patton said: “Financially, we are glad to have some revenue coming back into the club. Although we have been very fortunate that some of our members were in a position to carry on paying their membership while we were closed, the majority were not.