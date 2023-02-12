The narrow stretch of Grantham Canal just outside town known as Harlaxton Drift is covered in thick duck weed most of the time, but after recent cold snaps this surface menace has died away in a few areas.

Several spots have cleared, possibly for the first time in years, a window Journal angling correspondent Dave Coster could not resist exploring.

Next to bridge 66, there is a big mooring on the far bank and the surface was alive with fish.

Bridge 66 at Harlaxton Drift (62261096)

However, a huge drifting carpet of weed was inching menacingly down the canal towards it, so that hotspot did not look like it would stay clear for very long.

Travelling further along the towpath in the direction of Denton turning bay, there was a 100-metre open section of water and plenty of small fish were dimpling the surface in this well-sheltered area, which had heavy bush and tree cover on both sides of the waterway.

The towpath bank is high and awkward over much of the canal through here, but with a bit of effort clearing dead nettle and rush stems at the water’s edge, it was possible to create a peg comfortable enough to fish with a four-metre whip.

There was just over three feet of depth at the deepest point down the middle, while the far bank is shallow and the bottom was clearly visible in the gin clear water.

Feeding soft dark groundbait and pinkie-sized maggots seemed like the best option for tempting a response, bearing in mind the canal was frozen a few days previously.

After swim clearing, setting up and watching joggers, bike riders and dog walkers passing by, it was noticeable that all the surface activity had ceased.

After 30 minutes, Dave was just wondering if the canal had become devoid of life again when his light pole float darted under.

Dave Coster and his haul of small roach and rudd, caught from the Grantham Canal at Harlaxton Drift. (62261099)

This was the starting point of a hectic session in which he enjoyed catching an amazing couple of hundred fish. The teeming numbers of rudd and roach may have been tiny, with the biggest probably only 3oz, but on a cold and chilly winter day it was great fun and terrific sport.

There will probably be clear areas for a few of weeks before surface weed builds up and totally carpets the canal in this area again.

Hopefully the huge shoals of small silver fish will survive, or manage to migrate to safer parts. It is a delicate balance.