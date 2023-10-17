Harrowby United's fine run of form in Division One of the United Counties League came to a disappointing end at Holwell Sports on Saturday.

The Arrows went down to a 3-2 away loss as they tasted defeat in the league for the first time since the middle of August.

They arrived at Welby Road confident after their strong run but wary of their hosts who had beaten high-flying Clipstone the previous weekend, writes Mark Fardell.

Action from Harrowby's defeat at Holwell on Saturday. Photo: Steve Nesbitt @lincssnapper

The Arrows had virtually a full squad to pick from and, with a great travelling support, they started the game on the front foot.

They forced a succession of corners, asking questions of the Holwell defence which stood firm and the scored stayed goalless.

Holwell took the lead against the run of play with the impressive Josh Barrett dancing through the Harrowby midfield and hitting his shot into the left-hand top corner which managed to find the net despite goalkeeper Jake Frestle getting a good hand on it.

This really took the wind out of the Arrows and they had no answer to Holwell's tenacious tackling and direct style with the visitors' good football from recent weeks not evident at all.

They went in at the break a goal down and an Improvement was needed in the second half.

It kicked off with the Arrows still struggling to get any foothold in the game and Holwell took full advantage of Harrowby's off day with more energy and will to win.

Harrowby soon found themselves three down when a needless corner was given away for a free header at the back post and then a mistake by keeper Frestle.

Only when changes were made did the Arrows come to life and the inclusion of Max Baker on the left which made all the difference.

He scored with his first touch, a sublime finish into the top corner, and then put in two telling crosses that were not finished off.

Harrowby did get another back with a far post finish from another substitute, Jack Arbon, to make it 3-2.

They still had chances to equalise as Ewan Armstrong hit the bar and Brima Daramy put one over as Holwell held on for a deserved win.

The Arrows are back in action tonight (Tuesday) with a home tie against Sleaford Town in the Lincolnshire Senior Trophy. Kick-off is 7.45pm.