Lincolnshire County Board Premier League

Grantham 166-8

Lindum 168-4

Raul Kumar bowling for Grantham 2nd XI on Saturday. Photo: Toby Roberts (59449706)

Home team Lindum won the toss and put Grantham in to bat on Saturday.

Grantham captain Joe Kendall only accrued eight runs before he went lbw to a William Wright delivery, whilst fellow opener and top scorer Aqib Afzaal carried his bat for 76.

Dhruv Shahi (5) was caught by Tom Poole off a Thomas Marshall ball, and Usman Minhas was bowled for 22 by Jordan Peters who also bowled Zain Abbas lbw for five.

Harry J. Green (3) was caught by Marshall off a Robert Cook delivery whilst Zia-Ur-Rehman fell to a Charlie Jubbs catch off a Jake Benson ball.

Usman Afzaal joined his brother at the crease and notched 28 runs before he was caught by Pranav Pothula off a Cook delivery.

Bilal Hussain (2) was the fifth Grantham batter to fall to a catch, with Cook (3-24) completing his hat trick of wickets.

Muhammad Kaleem was unable to register a single run before Grantham's allotted 50 overs ran out.

In reply, Kendall caught Wright for nine off a Shahi delivery, whilst fellow opener Will Taylor was eventually run out for 69.

Pothula (3) was caught by Rehman off a Kaleem ball, and Lindum skipper Cook finished unbeaten on 61.

Shahi bowled Gus Robbins out for nine runs and Poole (1no) joined Cook at the crease as the duo reached target in the 45th over to win by six wickets.

Pick of the Grantham bowlers was Shahi with 2-38.

South Lincs & Border League

Premier Division

Heckington 209-9

Grantham 2nd 205-8

Grantham's second XI lost a tight match by just four runs at Gorse Lane on Saturday.

The visitors won the toss and elected to bat.

Heckington openers Jed Humphries and captain Robbie Townsend notched 21 runs apiece before both were caught, Humphries by Matthew Barry off a Rahul Kumar delivery and Townsend by wicket keeper Martin Parmley off a Jared Hackney ball.

Jared Hackney bowling for Grantham 2nd XI on Saturday. Photo: Toby Roberts (59449702)

Third man Will Charlesworth (2) was also caught, by Mike Evans off a Neel Stevenson delivery. Stevenson claimed his second wicket when Parmley caught Samuel Elliott for 12.

Steve Scott top scored with 65, going lbw courtesy of Alex Hackney.

Stevenson completed his hat trick of wickets when Danny Ashley caught Richard Wells for seven runs. He then added his fourth wicket to take out Pritesh Patel (8) lbw.

Ashley ran out Tom Buckberry for 25 and Parmley caught Damon Tunnicliffe (2) off an Alex Hackney ball, leaving Robert Nunn (5no) at the crease as Heckington's 45 overs ran out.

Best of the Grantham bowling attack was Stevenson (4-36).

In reply, there were contrasting fortunes for Grantham's openers. Parmley was out for a duck, lbw on his sixth ball from a Ross Evans delivery, whilst skipper Stewart Mudie carried his bat for 111 off 120 balls, including 13 fours.

Number three Ashley added a solid 68, including 12 fours, before he went lbw to Scott.

Matthew Barry (5) was caught and bowled by Scott who also took the wicket of Olly Barry who went lbw for one.

Graeme Davidge (3) was bowled by Patel, Alex Hackney was bowled for a duck by Scott and Stevenson (1) was bowled by Patel. Patel also took the wicket of Jared Hackney who went lbw for three.

Mike Evans (5no) was left stranded at the crease as Grantham's allotted overs ran out with his side just five runs short of victory.

Pick of the Heckington bowlers was Scott with 4-45.

Grantham seconds are at home for their final game of the season against Woodhall Spa 2nd on Saturday, starting at noon.