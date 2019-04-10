Grab your tickets now for Notts Outlaws at Grantham
Nottinghamshire CCC are bringing Royal London One-Day Cup cricket to Grantham for the first time when the Outlaws will play their penultimate group match against Durham on Friday, May 3, at Gorse Lane, starting at 11am.
A crowd of up to 3,000 people is expected and advanced ticket sales are strongly recommended.
The level of support has been very good and the local business community has been very supportive, Grantham Cricket Club chairman Ian Mihill confirmed: “Preparations are progressing well and we have so far sold 14 tables for the Corporate Hospitality event on the day, so only a few are left and available."
The event promises to be a great day out with drink and food facilities available and plenty of cricket opportunities for all.
Tickets are now on sale and priced as follows: adults £12, seniors (over 65) £9, under 21s £9, juniors (under-16) £5, family ticket (2+2) £27.
Parking will be available on the day at £3 per vehicle. Please note that car parking can not be sold in advance.
Tickets can be purchased from Grantham Cricket Club on Gorse Lane on Monday, Tuesday and Friday mornings between 10am and 1pm.
Telephone the clubhouse on 01476 563742 if you need to arrange a different time for collection.
