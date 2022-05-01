Home   Sport   Article

Belton Wood ladies celebrate successful opener

By John Burgess
-
john.burgess@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 06:00, 01 May 2022

Belton Woods ladies' A Team played their first handicap league match of the season away at Blankney.

They were successful in securing a 2-2 halved away result on what was a beautifully sunny but incredibly windy course.

Well done Lesley, Trudi, Wendy, Lorraine, Jan, Shirley, Kim and Gaynor.

Belton Woods ladies' A Team (56272977)
Wednesday and Saturday’s April Medals took place on the Woods Course with some impressive scores.

Wednesday’s winner with 71 points on countback was Judi Downward. Second, also with 71 points, was Kim Davies.

Saturday’s winner was Debbie Hawley with 72 points and runner-up with 77 points was Lis Isles.

Golf John Burgess
