On what was a huge day for female rugby at Kesteven, the ladies team secured their first league win of the season on Sunday.

The game started with impressive passion and power in all parts of the game from the Kesteven ladies.

Kesteven Ladies defeated Ashfield.

This determination soon played to their advantage and a near full length run of the pitch from Zara led to the first points on the board.

The ladies switched up a gear and ran in another quick try by Zara and a fabulous first try for Gwen, both of which were converted to increase the now dominating lead.

The ladies continued to push to make every opportunity count.

With some fantastic turnovers in the ruck by the captain leading to another full length counter-attack by Zara, the backs were there to support.

With another run off the back of a strong scrum and a turnover ball, Zara secured her amazing fourth try of the game and a great conversion from Zoe to top off a strong first half.

As the half time whistle blew, Kesteven knew Ashfield would come back fighting and they were not disappointed.

Kesteven struggled to find their rhythm in the second half and allowed Ashfield back in the game.

With some good runs and an increased penalty count working against Kesteven, the last 10 minutes were gut wrenching for both sides and supporters.

Ashfield broke though and scored again to bring it to a nail-biting 31-29, but Kesteven dug deep and put bodies and hearts on the line in defence and continued to fight until the final whistle.

The ladies will look to build on this in their remaining two games this side of Christmas and into the second half of the season.

Anyone interested in joining the team can go along to training at the club on Wednesday night from 7pm.