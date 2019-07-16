It has not been the easiest of starts to the season but, over the last two rounds of the British GT Championship, Balfe Motorsport’s Shaun Balfe and Rob Bell have begun to show the true potential of the new McLaren 720S GT3 car.

After a third place at Snetterton and second last time out at Donington Park, the top step of the podium now beckons against the challenge of Aston Martin and Lamborghini as the team heads to Spa Francorchamps this weekend.

Caythorpe's Balfe said: “We need to keep our feet on the ground and aim to qualify in the top five.

Balfe and Bell's McLaren. (13880082)

"We know some of the pro drivers have already done quite a lot of testing there for the Blancpain race later on, so they will be way ahead on set-up data etc.

“It’s going to be good, we are in a good place with the team and I think our car will suit Spa, probably more than any other circuit we have been too so far, so we will have to see,” he concluded.

Graham Johnson and Michael O’Brien will be looking for points too in the GT4 class with their McLaren G570S, but still have their focus on a Pro Am class win as well as overall.

The Spa weekend will also see the third and final appearance with the team this season for Mia Flewitt and Stewart Proctor in their GT5 470S.