Lincs ECB Premier League

Grantham 1st 226-8

Spalding 1st 105

Jonny Law bowling for Barkston and Syston. Photo: Toby Roberts

(Grantham won by 121 runs)

Grantham won the toss and elected to bat on a foreign field, utilising their full 50 overs allocation.

Usman Afzaal top scored with 51no, one of eight double figure contributions, including skipper Zain Abbas (39) and Qundeel Haider (33).

In reply, Grantham bowled the home side all out in the 40th over.

Pick of the Grantham bowlers was Nauman Abid with 4-18, with Bilal Hussain, Dhruv Shahi, Abid and D’ahri Hughes-Francis taking a catch apiece.

South Lincs & Border League

Championship

Grantham 2nd 118

Skegness 1st 119-4

(Skegness won by six wickets)

Grantham lost the toss and were asked to bat on home soil, finding themselves all out in the 44th over.

Number three Harry Green top scored with 31, with Rex Whitehurst (20), Danny Ashley (17) and Ben Kennedy-Short (15) the only others to make double figures.

In reply, Skegness reached target with the fifth ball of the 23rd over.

Best of the Grantham bowlers was Rahul Kumar with 3-37, with Whitehurst taking a catch.

Division One

Baston 1st 165

Ancaster 1st 115

(Baston won by 50 runs)

Ancaster lost the toss and were asked to field on their home pitch, bowling the visitors all out with the first ball of the 45th over.

Best of the Ancaster bowling attack were Josh Wetherill (4-14) and skipper Anthony Richardson (3-11). Richardson also took two catches.

In reply, Ancaster found themselves bowled all out in the 29th over.

Opener Richardson also starred with the bat, top scoring with 63, with William Cullum (22) the only other to reach double figures.

Division Two

Long Sutton 2nd 76

Belton Park 1st 78-2

(Belton Park won by eight wickets)

Belton won the toss and elected to field on home soil, bowling the visitors all out with the fifth ball of the 32nd over.

Pick of bowlers were Pehsara Samantha with a highly economical 3-3 off five overs, backed up by Jack Ingamells (2-12), Rohan Perera (2-15) and Jonny Law (2-23).

In reply, Belton reached target in the 24th over, opener Law top scoring with 33 and Matt Hulme finishing unbeaten on 26.