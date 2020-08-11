By Connor Boyle

Gingerbreads boss Martin McIntosh admitted he was surprised by his players' level of fitness after he took charge of the first pre-season session of the 49-year-old’s first full campaign in charge.

The new look squad, which included the likes of Liam Hardy and the returning Tom Ward, trained for the first time as a group on Saturday and the Grantham boss was both delighted with the efforts of the players, as well as returning to the pitch for the first time since March.

He said: “It’s really great to be back out on the pitch. I’m really surprised at the level of the fitness the players for a first session back, but there is still a long way to go before we are fully ready.

“I think we have come back at the right time for sure. We didn’t want to be back too early and now we’ve got six or seven weeks to get ourselves right for the first game this season.”

With the large turnaround of players, the Gingerbreads will line up with an array of new players and for McIntosh, pre-season will be all about bedding his new squad in as well as implementing his own style on the team.

McIntosh said: “At the moment, I’m just trying to get a feel for the players we’ve got and trying to get them to gel as quickly as possible.

“Going into pre-season, we will look at different things and test things out, but all I want is a winning team.

“What the fans want as well is winning football. By the time the season starts, they will be my players who know their roles and I am confident we will do well.”

Whilst the excitement for the new season builds, there is still question marks over whether supporters will be permitted to return to stadiums by the time the season starts, but the Gingerbreads boss promised the Black and White army that his side will make them proud.

“Both Tim [Ryan], Greg [Young] and I are going to make sure we’ve got a team that the fans are proud to watch,” said McIntosh.

“I’ll make sure that I get every ounce out of every player that plays for this club and ensure that we give everything we’ve got.

“The fans are great and they will turn up in numbers and be as fantastic as they always are, but it is also our job to make sure we give them something to shout about as well whether they are in the stadium or supporting us from home.”

