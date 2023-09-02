Northern Premier League East

Grantham Town 3

Newton Aycliffe 2

Grantham Town's Brad Munns and Kuwesi Ofushine conspire to put some pressure on the Newton Aycliffe defence. Photo: Toby Roberts

Grantham Town recorded their second home win of the season at a warm and sunny Meres on Saturday afternoon.

Their opponents, bottom-of-the-table Newton Aycliffe, offered more than their lowly position might suggest, including two goals that twice brought the game back to level pegging.

The Gingerbreads showed very early intent, Akeel Francis winning a corner in the first minute with skipper Greg Smith heading over at the far post from Ethang Boyang’s flag kick.

Sam Muggleton had a 25-yard effort in the fifth minute but it was no problem for Newtonians goalkeeper Daniel Cameron.

A minute later, at the other end, a Jake Petitjean header from a Jack Raper corner drew gasps from Gingerbreads fans as the ball only just made it over the bar – a real let-off.

Rodrigo Goncalves glanced his seventh minute header wide from a Francis cross, and a minute later Grantham were in front.

Muggleton’s long throw into the box found Smith whose backward glancing header looped over Cameron and into the back of the net.

Gingerbreads supporters might have thought the floodgates were finally about to open, but four minutes later the visitors were level.

A quick move involving McKenzie Dicicco went on for Ethan Wood to square his cross to Liam Adamson who was allowed to sidefoot home all too easily.

Grantham were on the attack again on the quarter hour mark, but Francis’ header at the far post from a Smith cross went straight to keeper Cameron; and in the 21st minute, Bradley Munns’s cross-cum-shot went wide of the far post.

Aycliffe had a couple of chances around the 25th minute but Diciccio miskicked his shot wide whilst Jacob Mallinson also fired wide on his run in on goal.

The Gingerbreads had a penalty appeal turned down by referee Mr Wesson on 29 minutes after Muggleton was brought down in the box.

The visitors went close from Wood’s 33rd minute low cross-cum-shot which ran not far wide. And again from a Raper 37th minute free kick from the side of the box which he whipped in goalwards, only for Town keeper Curtis Hall to save the day with a punch over the bar.

Two minutes later, Grantham’s Munns sent a good ball up the right to Smith whose effort was tipped wide by Cameron.

The final chance of the first half fell to Aycliffe’s Wood who fired his shot straight at Hall with the last kick of the period in the third minute of added time.

After an opening period of relative stalemate, the first real opportunity of the second half came for Grantham in the 56th minute but Smith lifted his effort over the bar from substitute Brad McGregor’s cross.

And two minutes later, Town sub Harry Olivant also put in a cross to Smith at the far post. His header was deflected off a defender’s arm but Mr Wesson only awarded a corner despite Grantham’s protestations.

Another 10 minutes of no real attacks at either ends came to an end when Aycliffe’s Oscar Eckley-Aldworth prodded the ball forward into the danger zone, but Hall was first to it and gathered to safety.

On 57 minutes, Grantham had the ball in the back of the Aycliffe net from a Boyang half-volley, unfortunately the offside flag was up.

However, a minute after that and the Gingerbreads were back in front. Following a good three-man move, the ball was repelled out to Boyang and he rocketed his shot into the top right corner from 25 yards to bring the home fans to their feet.

Aycliffe kept pushing at the other end but stout defending and a couple of saves from Hall kept them largely at bay.

Grantham should have extended their lead in the 84th minute. Boyang sent his corner kick to the far post where Smith was able to head the ball into the scramble in front of goal, but no team-mate was able to get the vital touch needed.

And, a minute later, Town paid the price. Once again, slack defending allowed Aycliffe skipper Aaron Brown to put a ball through to Eckley-Aldsworth who had found the tightest of gaps from which to curl a low ball into the bottom far corner to make it 2-2.

Town’s Munns had his 87th minute strike deflected just wide of the post and, a minute later, Olivant’s solo run ended with a shot but Cameron smothered the ball to safety.

The Gingerbreads went in front a third time on the stroke of 90 minutes. A mistake from Cameron allowed Kuwesi Ofushine to bundle the ball into the back of the net for a well-deserved goal from Town’s hard working number seven.

Referee Mr Wesson indicated a minimum of five minutes of added time and when that continued on to seven minutes, thoughts of Bank Holiday Monday’s late concession sprang to mind.

But thankfully James Costello’s desperately struck effort was as close as the visitors went to stealing even a point and the final whistle and an always welcome three points were gratefully received by the battling Gingerbreads.

Grantham Town: Hall, Walker, Ebanks, Tessler, Muggleton (McGregor 45), Munns, Ofushine, Boyang, Smith (Robbemond 90+1), Francis (Olivant 55), Goncalves. Subs not used: Elkossi, Mellors. Att: 251.