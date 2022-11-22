In a change to the conditions of recent weeks, perfect weather greeted the four members of Grantham Running Club who took part in the Gainsborough Morton 10k.

The well-run event takes place in an attractive Lincolnshire village with the distinct selling point of being flat as a pancake and taking in a stretch beside the River Trent.

The profile of the course means that it has great personal best potential, making it a popular event.

Grantham Running Club's Penny Hodges, Holly Durham, Robin Atter and Daniel Pearce at the Gainsborough Morton 10k. (60821060)

First over the line for GRC was Daniel Pearce who continues to go from strength to strength, earning himself a new PB with a time of 40min 44sec.

Holly Durham stormed home in a fantastic time of 40:49, adding to her tally of PBs this year. This run also earned her the winner’s trophy in her age category.

Age category winner Holly Durham. (60821021)

Robin Atter followed in 41:28, then Penny Hodges in a great time of 44:25 which put her in second place in her category, just behind sister Holly.

Winner of the men’s race was Ronny Wilson of Lincoln Wellington Athletic Club, with Sophie Wells of the same club finishing first in the women’s event.