Grantham Town FC Academy are holding trials for players aged from under-12 to under-18 this Sunday (May 22).

It is a chance to join the leading Academy in the area, enabling players to benefit from excellent coaching and making the most of the club's amazing facilities.

The Academy have opportunities for players to join its foundation and youth development phase teams for the 2022/23 season.

GTFC (41161164)

If interested, email alexwatson@granthamtown.co.uk or contact the club via social media.