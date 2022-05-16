Home   Sport   Article

Subscribe Now

Grantham Town Academy trials are this weekend

By John Burgess
-
john.burgess@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 14:22, 16 May 2022
 | Updated: 15:06, 16 May 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

Grantham Town FC Academy are holding trials for players aged from under-12 to under-18 this Sunday (May 22).

It is a chance to join the leading Academy in the area, enabling players to benefit from excellent coaching and making the most of the club's amazing facilities.

The Academy have opportunities for players to join its foundation and youth development phase teams for the 2022/23 season.

GTFC (41161164)
GTFC (41161164)

If interested, email alexwatson@granthamtown.co.uk or contact the club via social media.

Football John Burgess
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE