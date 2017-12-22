FOOTBALL: ‘Wrighty’ signs on the line for Grantham Town

After an impressive start to the season, the Gingerbreads’ Andrew Wright has signed a contract until the end of the season.

The midfielder was delighted to have been made the offer. He said: “I’m loving my time here, we’re a really great group. Everything is perfect at the moment.”

Supporters will have noticed how much Wrighty celebrates whenever The Gingerbreads score: “Football is all about winning and to do that we have to score. Whoever it is who scores, I’m going to enjoy it.”

Gingerbreads manager Adam Stevens was also delighted to have the contract signed.

Stevens said: “We’ve been discussing it for a few weeks and to get it sealed ahead of the busy Christmas period is an additional boost to everyone.”