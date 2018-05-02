Grantham Town are through to play-off final

Grantham Town triumphed 3-0 at Warrington Town last night to reach Saturday’s Northern Premier League Premier Division play-off final.

Three second half goals sealed victory that will take them to Ashton United who triumphed 2-1 at home to Farsley Celtic.

On a wet and blustery night, the game was played at a frantic pace, none more so than at the start when the Gingerbreads had an early penalty shout, but referee Mr Cox waved appeals away.

With few chances at either end in the first half, Grantham’s best came midway and saw Lee Shaw dummy from a Michael Hollingsworth cross for Jordan Hempenstall – who wasn’t there – when perhaps a shot might have been the better choice.

Shaw had another good opportunity to give the visitors the lead in the 43rd minute when one-on-one with keeper Luke Pilling, but his chip went off target.

At the end of the half, the only thing the Gingerbreads led by was yellow cards, issued by an over-zealous man in black.

Warrington’s 56th minute corner was, amazingly, the first flag kick of the whole game but the Yellows were unable to work anything from it.

The Gingerbreads went in front six minutes later when skipper Stefan Galinski headed a loose ball in past Pilling.

Hempenstall had an opportunity to double Grantham’s advantage in the 68th minute but made a hash of his effort when clean through on goal.

However, team-mate Danny Meadows gave the Gingerbreads added security with a second goal two minutes later, firing into the ground with the ball bouncing up past Pilling and into the net.

Victory was practically assured in the 85th minute when Hempenstall made it 3-0 with a spectactular 25-yard header that left stunned the stadium.

Referee Mr Cox added five minutes on to normal time but Grantham confidently played out the remaining 10 minutes till the final whistle when their adoring supporters flooded the pitch.