Grantham Town enjoy a good week, despite not having a game . . .

Despite Saturday’s match against Lancaster City being postponed due to a waterlogged pitch, it has nevertheless been a good week for Grantham Town.

There was a number of postponed games on Saturday, the Gingerbreads’ match being called off while players, directors and supporters were sitting on the coach ready to leave The Meres.

Frustrated Gingerbreads manager Adam Stevens reflected on what the postponement meant: “We’ve now got three away midweek matches to fit in, plus we’re off to Whitby on Tuesday, while we haven’t got a match on Saturday.”

Following Saturday’s results, the Gingerbreads dropped down a place to third in the league, but on Tuesday they managed to climb back up to second after Shaw Lane were deducted three points for fielding an ineligible player in their win against Warrington.

Then, in the evening, Warrington unexpectedly lost at home to lowly Stalybridge Celtic, which was a first away win of the season for them.

Looking ahead to the Whitby Town match on Tuesday night, Stevens was cautious but excited to be playing: “Who knows what the weather will be like? Will we have an away match on? They’re a tough side to beat at home, but then we’re on a good run away from home.”

On-loan youngster Zayn Hakeem has extended his stay from Mansfield Town for a further month.

Grantham Town’s rearranged away fixtures are Shaw Lane on Monday, March 5, Stalybridge Celtic on Tuesday, March 27, and Lancaster City on Tuesday, April 10.

The Gingerbreads’ next home game is against Warrington Town on Tuesday, February 27.