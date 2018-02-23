Grantham Town’s 280-mile round trip to the Seasiders was a wasted one

Grantham Town were left frustrated once again on Tuesday night when yet another away match was called off.

However, this time it was different. This time it was 45 minutes before kick-off when the postponement was announced.

The pitch at Whitby Town’s Turnbull Ground was inspected during the afternoon – and deemed playable.

But when the match referee arrived it was a different story, with his inspection overturning the previous decision – meaning the Gingerbreads’ and their loyal supporters’ long, 280-mile round trip had all been for nothing.

On inspecting the pitch themselves, Grantham Town club secretary Pat Nixon and manager Adam Stevens agreed it was indeed an unplayable surface.

Stevens said: “The match referee made the correct call, certainly not his fault. Whoever sanctioned it playable, however, needs to be accountable.

“Their bar was full of our wonderful supporters who had made the long journey. Like us, they’d all left work early or were taking holiday to get behind us.”

The Gingerbreads’ attention now turns to tomorrow (Saturday) and another road trip, this time to Nantwich Town.

Stevens said: “As we’ve not played for so long, we’re all itching to get out there. Coming back from Whitby, we all talked about how we wanted to give something back to the travelling supporters.

“Hopefully it’s on, we can’t afford another postponement. The forecast is good.”

To cement the disappointment of all the postponed away games of late, Gingerbreads fans have also been starved of any home action since the beginning of February when they drew 1-1 against Witton Albion.

But this coming Tuesday night, Town will host fellow play-off rivals Warrington Town at The Meres.

Stevens said: “It’s great to be in this position; to host a big match under the floodlights at The Meres is exciting.

“It seems an age since Rhys [Lewis] got the late equaliser against Witton. There was a good buzz about what happened then and hopefully those who came that day will get others to come and get behind us.”

If both matches go ahead, it will see Tom Batchelor finally complete his suspension following his sending off back on New Year’s Day.

Kick-off on Tuesday night is 7.45pm.