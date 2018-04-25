Grantham Town’s play-off berth still up in the air

Grantham Town held second placed Warrington Town to a 0-0 draw at The Meres last night, but the single point gained was not enough to secure a place in the play-offs.

It would have been enough had play-off rivals Shaw Lane not managed to win 3-2 at Nantwich Town and close the gap to the Gingerbreads to five points.

And so, the next deciding factor will be Shaw Lane’s home game against Barwell on Thursday night. If Barwell win or it is a draw, Shaw Lane will be unable to catch Grantham.

Should Shaw Lane triumph, however, it will all go down to the final day on Saturday when the Gingerbreads travel to relegated Sutton Coldfield Town and Shaw Lane host Matlock Town, with everything to play for.

