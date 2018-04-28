Grantham Town secure play-off berth with win in final game

Northern Premier League

Premier Division

Sutton Coldfield Town 1

Grantham Town 2

Grantham Town secured a place in the play-offs with victory over relegated Sutton Coldfield in their final league game of the season.

It was a grey, damp and dismal day in the West Midlands, brightened up by the home side supporters’ trumpet and drumming, throughout the match, and Grantham’s canary yellow away strip.

In a game of very few real chances for either side, the Gingerbreads had the upper hand in general and went in front after 20 minutes.

Tom Batchelor sort of got a header to Curtis Burrows’ corner kick but the home defence repelled the ball as far as the edge of the box, from where Jordan Hempenstall lobbed into the back of the net to the joy of the sizeable travelling Grantham contingent.

The visitors doubled their lead five minutes after the half time break. A Sutton Coldfield defender cleared a ball in, off the goal line, but only as far as Hempenstall who side-footed into the net.

The Gingerbreads’ top striker Lee Shaw struck the post in the 58th minute, whilst the home side pulled a goal back in the 67th, with Lee Smith scoring direct from a corner kick.

But Grantham were unfazed and held on comfortably for three points that ensured a play-off berth, regardless of other results on the day.

Grantham Town will now travel to Warrington Town on Tuesday night for a play-off semi-final. Kick-off 7.45pm.