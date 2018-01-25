Grantham Town settle for a share of the spoils

Northern Premier League

Premier Division

Barwell 1

Grantham Town 1

Grantham Town travelled to Barwell on Tuesday night, but only came home with a point which dropped them down to third in the league.

The Gingerbreads started the game on the front foot as they played down the slope, dominating possession and creating chances through Lee Shaw, from close range, and Andrew Wright.

However, the strong Canaries defence weathered the storm and managed to grow into the game.

Just after the half hour mark, Barwell could have taken the lead as the Canaries struck the crossbar twice within a matter of seconds. Brady Hickey’s effort crashed against the crossbar, before Mitch Piggon’s overhead kick ensured that the bar was left rattling for the rest of the evening.

Three minutes later, the crossbar suffered another hit as Brady Hickey struck the woodwork. That was three times Barwell had hit the crossbar in as many minutes.

Wright had another chance to put Grantham in front just before the half time whistle but he was unable to put a shot in and the two went in level at the break.

Less than 10 minutes into the second half, Town took the lead. Grantham goalkeeper Kieran Preston’s long free kick found the Barwell penalty area and Curtis Burrows. Burrows headed to Jordan Hempenstall who fired home from close range.

This goal fired more life into Barwell, with Hickey missing a couple of decent chances, as Preston was kept the busier keeper in the second half.

The Canaries were rewarded for their persistence on 79 minutes when Lee Hildreth fired home from close range to ultimately earn a point for his side.

The Gingerbreads saw Hempenstall’s late header tipped over the bar by the Barwell keeper, whilst a penalty shout was waved away by the referee.