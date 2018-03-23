Grantham Town win takes them back into play-off berths

Grantham Town finally got to play at Shaw Lane on Thursday night and came away with a satisfying 2-0 win that took them back into the play-off spots.

Gingerbreads boss Adam Stevens introduced Jack McGovern and Tom Batchelor to the starting line-up, with Andrew Wright and Michael Hollingsworth on the bench, whilst poorly Jordan Hempenstall was replaced by Zayn Hakeem.

Grantham had ‘The Ducks’ on the back foot from the first whistle although the closest they went to scoring in the opening 45 minutes was when Oliver Luto delivered a deft cross to the back post, but none of his team-mates were able to turn the ball into the back of the net.

The Gingerbreads dominated the second period and went in front after just two minutes.

Lee Shaw was fouled on the edge of the box by Kelvin Lugsden and Curtis Burrows blasted the free kick into the top right hand corner with aplomb.

Burrows doubled Town’s advantage in the 69th minute, breaking free and firing in from the edge of the penalty area.

Shaw went close to making it 3-0 with a tantalisingly close lob as the Gingerbreads held on comfortably for a very useful three points.

Grantham Town are back in action at The Meres tomorrow when the visitors are Barwell. Kick-off 3pm.