FOOTBALL: Barrowby Swans continue to ride on the crest of a wave

Notts Senior League

Division Two

Barrowby 3

Gedling Southbank Reserves 1

Barrowby Swans had their tails up going into this game, riding on the crest of the wave of a run of wins which had cemented their place in the upper regions of the league.

‘Rooney’ Beaumont started brightly after his goal return the week before and as early as the fourth minute turned his marker inside out but his shot was directed straight at the keeper. The early exchanges after this saw very few chances created and both teams looked solid defensively. Walmsley in particular was a rock in the middle and didn’t lose a header throughout the half.

The half ended goalless with Jackson firing wide in what seemed to be a missed chance but the flag went up to save his blushes.

Barrowby, facing a blinding sun in the first half, felt they had done well under the circumstances to keep the game all square going into the second half.

Only a minute into the half, the visitors took the lead when a ball knocked into the middle of the Barrowby box bobbled up in a scramble and was forced in from three yards out.

No to be deterred, the Swans pushed forward and they didn’t have to wait long as on 50 minutes a well-struck Knight effort was fumbled by the Gedling keeper and Jackson pounced to slide in and finish.

The game now was swinging from end to end and Clarke showed his quality on 55 minutes when a driven effort from a tight angle saw him dive full length to his right to keep the ball out.

The game saw a real peice of quality on 59 minutes when Turner, finding himself in the opposing box, leapt up to scissor-kick an effort goalwards which the keeper could only parry wide.

Just when the home side were dominating proceedings and taking the game to Gedling, Beaumont reacted badly and kicked out at an opposing player. This left the referee no alternative and he brandished the red card.

Barrowby re-grouped and immediately it became apparent that the loss of a man was not going to deter the home side’s attacking intensions. Abel placed the ball after being awarded a free kick but his curling effort bet round the bar.

Mills was pushing forward for every set-play and his presence was causing mayhem in and around the six yard box. Throwing the man-mountain forward paid off on 70 minutes when an Abel corner was dropped by the keeper and Mills was on hand to poke in to give the Swans a deserved lead.

Barrowby won a free kick on 86 minutes and Knight made a signal to Mills who dually reacted to race to the far post to get on the end of a looping delivery with his head to finish what appeared to be a well practised training ground routine.

Clarke saved well again on the 90 minutes but the game was won, with a further three points in the bag.

The game ended on a sour note when, on the final whistle, a Gedling player assaulted Mills, resulting in a red card.

Barrowby man of the match was Luke Abel