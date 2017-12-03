WALKING FOOTBALL: Long Bennington win county tournament at a stroll

Long Bennington cemented their status as the premier over-50s walking football team in the county by winning the Lincolnshire FA tournament at The Meres.

Playing against teams such as Boston, Stamford and Lincoln, they won all their fives matches, scoring 24 goals and conceding only one.

Long Bennington have now won four major trophies in 15 months and have been runners-up in tournaments twice.

l Walking Football is growing rapidly in popularity across the country as the health and social benefits become apparent. Anyone who would like to try it out at Long Bennington, who train on Friday nights, should contact Steve Longden on 07722132444