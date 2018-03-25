YOUTH FOOTBALL: Bottesford share the points with Colts

Notts Youth League

Saturday Division Two

Attenborough Colts 2

Bottesford FC 2

On a freezing cold Saturday morning, Bottesford made the trip to fourth-placed Attenborough looking for at least a draw to stay in contention of securing promotion.

Bottesford began the half with the wind advantage but got off to a slow start and found themselves 1-0 down when a sloppy back pass failed to reach Bottesford’s keeper and the Attenborough forward ran on to it and slotted the ball past him.

Bottesford found another gear and had a couple of chances, eventually levelling when Ben Cullen headed in from Aidan Smith’s corner.

Bottesford had to work hard against the wind in the second half and were under a bit of pressure from Attenborough who regained the lead when a slip from one of the Bottesford defenders gifted the ball to the Attenborough forward who raced on to score.

Bottesford levelled with 10 minutes remaining, Kyle Cooper swinging in a free kick for Cullen to head in his second of the game to secure a share of the points.