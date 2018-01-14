YOUTH FOOTBALL: Bottesford topple top-of-the-table Arnold

Notts Youth League

Saturday Divison 2 Under-16

Bottesford FC 2

Arnold Town 0

Having lost 3-0 to Arnold at the start of the season, Bottesford knew the encounter with the top-of-the-table Nottingham side was going to be another one.

Nevertheless, Bottesford started with lots of energy and went ahead early on when Matt Cox raced through past a couple of Arnold defenders and slotted the ball beyond the visitors’ goalkeeper.

Bottesford played some nice neat football and dealt with a couple of Arnold counter-attacks, before a great run down the left from Aidan Smith saw him reach the the byline and put in a telling cross for Declan Naylor to get on the end of and make it 2-0 just before the half time whistle.

The second half proved a closer encounter, with Matt Cox going close for Bottesford and Arnold squandering a couple of chances towards the end, but the home side held on for a brilliant three points to send the league leaders home with their tails between their legs.

Bottesford’s man of the match was Kyle Cooper.