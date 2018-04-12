YOUTH FOOTBALL: Caythorpe girls win primary schools competition

The Premier League Schools Tournament is one of the highlights of the Premier League Communities calendar and allows hundreds of youngsters the chance to experience the thrill of being treated like a top flight footballer.

What a great day Caythorpe Primary School had when they took their boys’ and girl’s football teams to the Premier League Primary Stars Football Tournament in Skegness.

The boys’ team played brilliantly, demonstrating super sportsmanship, but just missed out on making it through to the finals.

However, the girls’ team were on fire and not only made it to the final but then went on to win the tournament.

This meant they now have the opportunity to play in the national finals at the King Power Stadium, home of Leicester City Football Club, later in the year.

Head of school Katie Brockington said: “Caythorpe Primary provides all pupils with many sporting opportunities and I am particularly proud of our under-11 girls’ football team.

“The girls only started playing football together last September and despite never playing before, their talent stood out. They are a fantastic team, full of determination and energy.”