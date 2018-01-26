YOUTH FOOTBALL: Five-goal Cox leads Bottesford to victory

Have your say

Notts Youth League

Saturday Division Two U16

Bottesford FC 9

Hucknall Town Warriors 2

Bottesford welcomed Hucknall to Nottingham Road on a damp and miserable Saturday.

The home side began with bags of confidence, knocking the ball about superbly, and took the lead through Matt Cox who then grabbed a quick second.

Bottesford went further ahead when Ben Cullen snatched his third goal of the season. Hucknall struggled to get into the game and found it hard to cope with Cullen and Beeston in the middle.

Just before half time, Cox completed his hat trick.

Bottesford carried on playing some great football in the second half, and Aidan Smith made it 5-0.

Harvey Levey scored his first of the season from the penalty spot with a cool finish to bring Bottesford’s tally six.

Hucknall pulled a goal back, but Cox scored again five minutes later before Declan Naylor made it 7-1 with a neat finish.

Hucknall scored their second but man-of-the-match Cox cancelled it out with his fifth to take Bottesford into second place in the league.