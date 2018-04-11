YOUTH FOOTBALL: Futsal club aims to improve youngsters’ skills

Have your say

Grantham Futsal Club is a new club in Grantham and is affiliated with Lincolnshire FA.

The club is looking for children to join its youth teams, from under-six through to under-11. All coaches are FA Futsal qualified.

Futsal can be a great help in developing all round footballing skills.

Futsal accelerates the learning process because the environment facilitates all players being involved much more in the play, having on average 400 per cent more touches on the ball than regular football.

Decision making is enhanced, with the tight space to play requiring quick thinking whilst always under pressure, whilst ball control is also improved, with plenty of individual possession and one-on-one situations.

And, of course, poor weather has no bearing on Futsal’s indoor environment.

Training sessions take place on Mondays at The Meres leisure centre table tennis hall, from 5.30pm till 6.30pm, and cost £4.

If your child would like to join Grantham Futsal Club , contact them via Facebook or call 07850 144960 for more details.