YOUTH FOOTBALL: Gonerby U16 gain sponsorship from Grantham engineering firm

Gonerby Youth FC under-16s are very pleased to have Grantham business Harlaxton Engineering Services as their sponsors.

The Gonerby team currently play in the Notts Youth League Division Two, and Harlaxton Engineering Services have provided sponsorship to fund a much needed new kit.

Tom Radford, of Harlaxton Engineering Services, is pictured with the Gonerby U16 squad before kick-off against local rivals Newark Town last Saturday which saw Gonerby running out 3-2 winners.

Tom said: “As a local business and employer, it is hugely important for us to support the local community. We are incredibly proud to support a volunteer organisation that allows local youngsters to join in a sport and enjoy playing football in a safe and organized environment.”

Gonerby U16 team manager Anthony Hardy added: “A massive thank you to Tom who came up with the idea of sponsorship on behalf of Harlaxton Engineering Services, and supports our team philosophy.

“Youth football is not about the amount of trophies you win, it is about the difference you make to young people. As a local community club, it is vital to gain support and sponsorship from local businesses to ensure the provision of access to affordable sport and exercise in an engaging and safe environment, and we thank Harlaxton for their most valued and needed support.”

l Any other local businesses interested in sponsoring a Gonerby Youth FC team, contact club secretary Gail Coates gyfcsecretary@gmail.com