YOUTH FOOTBALL: Grantham school team runners-up in primary competition

Isaac Newton football team made a trip to Skegness recently to compete in the regional Premier League Primary Stars competition.

Drawn into leagues with other schools, the boys played fantastically as a team in difficult, blustery conditions. They were successful in winning their league and therefore made the semi-finals in which they beat a strong Richmond School (Skegness) side 3-0.

The Isaac Newton team were incredibly unlucky in the final against a well-organised side from Skegness Primary Academy, losing out to a single goal scored in the last 10 seconds of extra time.

As a reward, the players received match balls, certificates and the opportunity to be photographed with the Premier League trophy.