YOUTH FOOTBALL: Grantham Town U12 through to cup quarter-finals

Junior Premier League Under-12 Cup

North Somerset 2

Grantham Town 3

Unbeaten North Somerset welcomed Grantham Town to a wet Clevedon morning but the football played warmed the atmosphere.

Grantham took control of the game with a goal from Charlie Rigby. But the home side started to play their way into the game and levelled through Oscar Bridgeman.

The Gingerbreads came out attacking and went in to a 3-1 lead with goals from Taylor Redman and Freddie Streeter.

But credit to the home side who kept trying to play their football and Alex Esposito brought the score back to 3-2.

However, no matter how much pressure North Somerset applied, Grantham Town stood firm and played some great football to hold on for the final whistle for victory and a place in the quarter-finals draw.