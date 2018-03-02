FOOTBALL: Barrowby Swans feather their nest in Notts goalfest

Nottinghamshire Senior League

Division Two

Barrowby Swans 15

Nottingham City 0

Whilst the Swans were well drilled and prepared for this game, all plans were slightly disrupted by a late kick-off due to the visitors waiting on late arrivals.

Starting with a depleted team, City were immediately on the back foot as Barrowby started to take advantage of extra men. And after only four minutes the goal spree began.

Watson had the speed of mind to quickly adjust himself and back flick a corner in from close range to give Barrowby the lead. In the 11th minute, Tyndall received the ball wide on the right and delivered a pinpoint cross to the head of Lee who made no mistake to nod home and give the Swans a two goal lead.

On 16 minutes, a slide-rule pass from Walledge split the defence and Lee, who had timed his run to perfection, beat the offside trap and cooly slotted to the keeper’s right.

The fourth came just seven minutes later when Short played a searching ball out wide right to Roberts who delivered a great cross to the feet of Abel, and the in-form striker made no mistake finding the net.

Nottingham City had their first real attempt on goal on 24 minutes but the well-struck free kick was not going to beat Hotchen who had positioned himself perfectly to take the effort into his chest.

In the 31st minute, Abel found himself in a great position square on goal but his effort was well saved, only for Radford to pounce and despatch the rebound to make it five.

Player-coach Coulson even got in on the act on 35 minutes when he hit a half-volley from the edge of the box, but he did not quite catch it right and the keeper made an easy save.

The Swans were creating wave after wave of chances and in the 37th minute City were hit for six when Watson won possession on the edge of the box and glided towards goal, drawing the keeper, and playing a square ball to Lee to complete his hat trick.

Not finished there, Lee racked up his fourth just before half time when he ran across a low cross from Watson to guide into the far corner for 7-0.

The message at half time was to keep shape and discipline for the second half in the hope that, through their continued quality, the home team could improve their goal difference.

The Swans did not have to wait long to open their account for the second half when an Abel corner was met by Lund for one of his trademark headers after only just coming on as a substitute. Soon after, a great interchange between Roberts, Lee and Radford led to the latter unleashing a fierce effort, but was unfortunate to see it crash off the bar.

In the 57th minute, Barrowby chalked up their ninth. A Hotchen long kick was arrowed to Abel and his driven ball across goal found Beaumont who controlled and side-footed to the keeper’s right.

Beaumont was again involved only a minute later as the Swans made it double figures. The front man controlled the ball on the edge of the box and laid it off to Abel to slot home.

Young Walledge deservedly got off the mark in the 74th minute after he showed quick feet in the box to dance round two defenders and finish with aplomb in the bottom corner.

City added to their own misery in the 87th minute when conceding an own goal under pressure from the prowling Abel.

For the final two minutes it was the Walledge roadshow. Good work from Lee culminated in a strong effort on goal but the keeper could only direct the ball into the path of the youngster to make it two for the day.

Barrowby’s 15th, and Walledge’s hat trick, came with nearly the last kick of the game when he dropped his shoulder and found space to nonchalantly finish to round off an emphatic win for the home side who rose up the table to fourth.

Barrowby’s man of the match was Leigh Radford.