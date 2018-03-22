Harrowby United battle fellow promotion contenders and the elements

United Counties League

Division One

Harrowby United 1

Potton United 3

Potton United were the Arrows’ visitors to Dickens Road on Saturday and with both teams looking to stay in and around the promotion mix, the signs were there for a good competitive game.

The pitch survived a 10.30am inspection but as the visiting team and officials arrived, a snow blizzard totally covered the pitch. This led to the Arrows management team and committee members having to sweep all the pitch lines and spray blue line marker around both 18 yard boxes and goal lines as match official Mr king again deemed the pitch playable.

As the game got underway, a flurry of snow and hailstones made it visually a nightmare. But after two minutes on the clock Potton broke the deadlock. A ball in from the right saw Claudio Dias make no mistake and he slotted home.

Harrowby came into the game after being under pressure for a period of time from the pacy Daniel Webb and strong forward Aaron Murrel. They went off in search of an equaliser, moving the ball into dangerous positions, and a great ball in from Fieldhouse flashed across the six yard box and cleared out for a corner from the toe of on-rushing striker Grouse.

Just before the break, the Arrows did get the equaliser. A ball over the top and a defensive mix-up between the centre half and keeper allowed Jawanza Grant to roll the ball home for the half time score to be level at 1-1.

Again, as the teams returned from the break, so did fierce hailstones for a good few minutes.

Harrowby then dominated the early stages of the second half and produced some fine football for a good spell, and it was only the Potton keeper who kept the scores level.

It was then Arrows keeper Sam Andrew’s turn in quick succession to make two unbelievable saves, one from a Webb close range shot and another from Murrell’s bottom corner header, which the whole ground thought was in only for Andrew to dive low down and push away.

With 13 minutes to go, Potton again took the lead. A good run again saw tricky winger Webb stride into the box and finish with his left foot.

As the Arrows went in search of a second equaliser, they were caught out on the break in the final minute as Webb ran the ball into the corner and cut in. His shot was again saved well by Andrew but Claudio Dias slid the ball home for his second and Potton’s third to seal Harrowby’s fate.

It was a battling performance from the young Arrows side on a very tough pitch on which to play.

Harrowby travel to Olney Town tomorrow, looking to come home with three valuable points.

Harrowby United: Andrew, Spencer, Philip (Sylla), Bilson, Briers (J. Grouse), Hogg, Offushine, Large, Grant (Browne), Grouse, Fieldhouse. Sub not used: Hemagou.