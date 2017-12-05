Harrowby United exact revenge with away victory at Thrapston

United Counties League

Division One

Thrapston Town 1

Harrowby United 3

Harrowby United travelled to Chancery Lane, home of Thrapston Town, looking to avenge a three goals to one home defeat just three weeks earlier.

The Arrows produced a fine away performance and left with the three points after having recorded a victory by the same score.

Harrowby got off to a fine start and opened the scoring after five minutes. Having worked the ball to the left flank, a cross into the box was nodded home by an alert Elie Abobeto.

With just over 10 minutes on the clock, Thrapston went close to levelling the scores when a corner from the left was misjudged by the Harrowby defence and fell nicely for Wayne Brown. Right back Brown drove in a low shot towards goal that was very well blocked by Tawanda Bilson.

The hosts looked to get back on level terms as the half progressed but did not carve out too many clear cut chances, the closest being a shot from striker Luke Cummins which was deflected behind for a corner five minutes before the break.

Harrowby struck early in the second half, catching Thrapston cold with a long ball forward in the 46th minute that caused hesitation in their back line. As defenders and the goalkeeper looked to each other to deal with the danger, Jawanza Grant nipped in to head the ball over the advancing Liam Fox and into an empty net.

The early goal stunned the home side and Harrowby’s Kyle Sambor was unlucky with a shot after 52 minutes which was blocked. The youngster did nott have too long to wait for his first goal for the Arrows though, as five minutes later he latched on to a through-ball in behind the Thrapston defence, took it goalwards and coolly slotted past Fox when through one-on-one.

The Arrows looked comfortable seeing the game out, although credit to Thrapston who kept pushing forward and went close five minutes from time. Harrowby gave the ball away cheaply in midfield and it was moved forward quickly to Cummins whose shot was denied by a fine save from Arrows custodian Sam Andrew who dived to tip the ball around the post from the forward’s shot from the edge of the box.

Thrapston were rewarded with a consolation goal in the final minute when Harrowby failed to clear a corner and, from the ensuing scramble, the ball was knocked to the far post where Cummins was on hand to nod the ball into the net from a couple of yards out.

A good three points on the road for Harrowby whose win lifted them up into fifth place in the league table.

Harrowby United: Andrew, Bilson, Phillip, Havron, Briers (c), Ofushine, Hogg (Gurney 70), Spencer, Sambor (Milne 89), Grant, Akobeto (Smith 65).