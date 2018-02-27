Harrowby United extend their unbeaten run

United Counties League

Division One

Harrowby United 2

Long Buckby AFC 1

The Arrows hosted Long Buckby FC on a bitter afternoon at Dickens Road, the second time the clubs had met in just under a month.

Harrowby, looking to continue their four game unbeaten run, set off well on a pitch that was looking very tough to play on.

There was an early shout for a penalty for the home side as Buckby defender Jason Lee looked to have pushed Jawanza Grant over inside the box, being through on goal, but any claims were waved away by referee Mr Hardie.

As the game went on, a strong and organised Buckby side got themselves into the game and were causing the Harrowby back four trouble, with good overlapping runs from the athletic full back Moriba Kpohomouh. It was his cross, after beating a tackle from Joe Briers, which landed at the feet of Tom Mellor and forced a great save from Arrows goalkeeper Sam Andrew. After a goalmouth scramble, the ball was eventually cleared to safety.

Just before the break, it was Harrowby who nearly went in front after captain Aaron Large played the ball through to striker Sam Grouse. He held off his marker and shot towards the bottom corner only for it to be saved well by Buckby keeper Ross McCarthy, with his push away being too far wide for the on-rushing Grant to put in the back of the net.

A forced early second half substitution saw Tawanda Bilson coming off injured to be replaced by Richemone Sylla.This meant a quick re-shuffle in the back four for the Arrows as Sylla went straight in at right back and debutant Reece Lucus moved into a more familiar position of centre half alongside Joe Briers.

The second half saw the Arrows really start to push on and after 55 minutes Wilson upended Grouse 20 yards out from goal. Grouse produced a fantastic free kick which nestled in the bottom corner after rounding the wall.

A second goal for the Arrows came on 65 minutes when on-loan Peterborough United striker Ewan Fieldhouse broke through after Ofushine’s good work and, with a lovely cross-field pass, Ben Browne made no mistake to put his side 2-0 up.

Buckby continued to rally on and late on in the second half made the game a very tense finish after referee Mr Hardie cautioned substitute Felix Hogg for handball. A penalty was given which Scott Sandy converted.

Harrowby’s win kept them unbeaten in five and looking to keep climbing the table.

Harrowby United: Andrew, Lucus, Philip, Bilson (Sylla 47), Briers, Ofushine, Browne (J. Grouse 89), Large (c), Grant (Hogg 76), S. Grouse, Fieldhouse. Subs not used: Saxton.