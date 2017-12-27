Harrowby United triumph in pre-Christmas game

United Counties League

Division One

Huntingdon Town 1

Harrowby United 2

Harrowby United travelled to Jubilee Park to face a side whose have been in good form of late, especially on home turf.

A confident Huntingdon started brightly and after nine minutes a long ball forward saw Arrows custodian Sam Andrew race from his goal to clear a ball over the top. The ball struck a Huntingdon forward and dropped into a dangerous area but was cleared by Jack Havron.

Chris Jones shot just wide for the home side after 13 minutes just as Harrowby were gradually settling into the game and starting to cause problems.

After 15 minutes, Sam Grouse’s persistence in closing down Huntingdon right back Callum Walter resulted in him winning a throw-in which he took quickly to find Felix Hogg. Hogg played the ball in from the left edge of the penalty area to Jawanza Grant who took a touch before firing a right foot shot in via the underside of the crossbar to give Harrowby the lead.

Harrowby held the ‘Hunters’ at bay and always looked dangerous on the counter attack. After 25 minutes, a ball from midfield from Hogg found Grouse out on the left. The Arrows striker took the ball forward, cutting in and shooting left footed that was comfortably save low down by Huntingdon custodian Quincey Shorunmu.

Less than a minute later, an identical move this time saw Grouse get more purchase on his shot, beating the keeper but bouncing to safety off the foot of the right hand post.

The second half was more of the same, Huntingdon enjoying plenty of possession but the Harrowby defence for the most part dealing with with the pressure.

They did find a way through on 53 minutes however when, having being awarded a cheap looking free kick, skipper Jones lofted the ball into the Harrowby penalty area which brought about a scramble in the area. The ball wasn’t cleared and dropped for Rodden who stabbed the ball home from around six yards out to level things up.

Just after the hour mark, a run and shot from Arrows’ Grant brought a save from Shorunmu. Grouse then brought another save from the keeper after running on to a through-ball from Ben Browne.

The hosts thought they had taken the lead midway through the second half when a deep cross from the right was turned into the net from inside the six yard box. The goal was instantly ruled out by referee Mr Lewis, reacting to his assistant’s flag for offside.

Harrowby regained the lead with nine minutes remaining. Browne broke down the right flank before laying the ball to Grouse. The Arrows’ top scorer fired a powerful right foot shot which beat the keeper but bounced back off the cross bar. Alert substitute Richemone Sylla, up in support, reacted the quickest and was on hand to head the ball into the net.

Huntingdon pushed for a second equaliser but the Arrows defensive unit kept them out for the remaining minutes to secure an excellent three points at a very difficult place to go and win.

Harrowby United: Andrew, Spencer (c), Phillip, Havron, Whyley, Briers, Hogg, Browne, Ofushine, Grant (Sylla 63), Grouse (Smith 90). Subs not used: Bilson, Currall.