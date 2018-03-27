Last minute goal robs Harrowby United of a share of the spoils

United Counties League

Division One

Olney Town 2

Harrowby United 1

The Arrows made the long trip to Olney Town looking to get back to winning ways, having lost the last two games.

It was Harrowby who started the game the brightest, moving the ball round quickly, and the first chance fell to Jawanza Grant whose shot on the turn was well saved by home keeper Jack Taylor.

Midway through the first half, Olney got themselves into the game and the visitors had goalkeeper Sam Andrew to thank twice in quick succession as he made two fantastic saves to deny Drew Mitton from close range.

But it was the Arrows who broke the deadlock and took the lead when Sam Grouse broke clear and put in a cross which Joe Briers headed perfectly into the far corner.

Briers was causing the Olney defence havoc and again rose in the box only to see his header this time go wide. Just before the break saw a good delivery from Felix Hogg into the box where the on-running Briers appeared to be bundled over, but any protests from the visitors were waved away by referee Mr Henry.

The teams came out in the second half and the game started scrappily. It was only when the clever Drew Mitton struck a fierce shot at goal that came back off the post that the game started to liven up again.

Olney pressed and pressed, throwing everything at their opponents and they got their reward when Sam Macrae found time and space on the edge of the box and he picked his spot and drove the ball into the back of the net for the equaliser.

Harrowby again tested keeper Taylor but he was on hand when a quick one-two from Large and Fieldhouse saw the latter’s shot saved well.

The game looked all set for a draw which would have been a fair result, but the Arrows were dealt a blow right at the death when Kevin Owusu’s cross looped up in the air and striker James Saunders nudged off his marker. He brought the ball down and fired home underneath on-rushing keeper Andrew.

It was a frustrating day at the office for the Arrows, and three defeats in the last three games now means a performance is needed when they travel to Stewarts & Lloyds at Corby tonight (Tuesday).

Harrowby United: Andrew, Bilson (Browne), Sylla, J. Grouse, (Fieldhouse), Lucus, Hogg (Carta), Briers, Large, Grant, Grouse, Spencer. Sub not used: Philip.