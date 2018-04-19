Under-strength Harrowby United thump near neighbours Blackstones

United Counties League

Division One

Blackstones 0

Harrowby United 3

Missing five key players, Harrowby United made the short trip down the A1 to neighbours Blackstones FC on Wednesday night were expecting it to be a tough ask.

It was the Arrows, though, who started brightly, pressing high up the pitch with the front two of Jawanza Grant and Richemone Sylla causing problems for the back line of the home side, with good energy and pace.

The Arrows persisted and after some good work from Joe Briers down the right, he whipped in a great cross and it was Grant who headed into the back of the net.

Harrowby doubled their lead midway through the first half when Sam Grouse skipped past his marker and rifled home to make the half time score 2-0 to the visitors.

As the second half progressed, the Arrows kept their shape well and the returning Ashley Miles and Jack Havron, in the back four, defended well to keep out any potential danger from the experienced Lee Clarke.

Though Blackstones tried to get back in the game after the break, with Clarke heading just over from a great delivery, it was again the Arrows who started to dominate the game and the tie was settled when Grouse again beat the offside trap and squared to Sylla who slotted home to give the Arrows a much needed win and one well that was well deserved also.

Harrowby United: Andrew, Miles, Hogg, Havron, J. Grouse, Briers, Fieldhouse (Milne), S. Grouse, Grant, Carta, Sylla.