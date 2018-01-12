Promotion-hunting Grantham Town would love YOUR support

Grantham Town chairman Roger Booth is calling on football fans to get behind the team as they look to crown their remarkable season with promotion.

The Gingerbreads triumphed 3-1 away at Halesowen Town on Saturday to take them up to second place in the NPL Premier League, adding fuel to the fire for fans anxious to see Grantham ascend to the next level of non-league football – the National League North.

Mr Booth said it was a fantastic result for the Gingerbreads and he called for fans old and new to get behind the town’s team who are on the cusp of what could turn out to be a truly historic season.

Mr Booth said: “It is only the second time I can remember us winning away there [Halesowen], the first time was in the Southern Prem under Lee Glover.

“Once again, thank you to our fantastic away supporters, they created a tremendous atmosphere.

“We are approaching a really important phase of the season thanks to the tremendous position the players have got us into. From here, we can push on and hopefully keep ourselves in the play-off places.

“We have some really exciting games coming up, starting this Saturday against Farsley Celtic.”

High-flying Farsley travel to The Meres tomorrow (Saturday) with an enviable record of away wins which they will be hoping to extend.

Gingerbreads manager Adam Stevens is, of course, keen to put a stop to Celtic’s success on the road and is concentrating on keeping his squad focused, and also expressed his desire to see more football fans get behind them for the second half of a crucial season.

Stevens said: “We have got ourselves into a position where we are contenders for promotion. Now the hard bit starts – staying there!

“We have seen an increase in home gates this season, and that is real progress, so I would like to see that continue through 2018 as the community recognises that it has a team worth backing.

“A big gate and good vocal support is a spur to our players and can unsettle the opposition.”

The efforts of loyal Gingerbreads supporters have not gone unnoticed and both Stevens and club captain Stef Galinski praised the recent gesture by a group of fans who presented the squad and backroom staff with a four-figure Christmas bonus in recognition of their mid-season position.

Galinski said: “ I have played for a few clubs but cannot think of another group of fans who would make such a generous gesture. Our fans are great and we appreciate their backing.”

Mr Booth added that it was important to keep Town’s squad strong till the end of the season, and more supporters through the turnstiles was one way of helping the Gingerbreads maintain their push for promotion: “Last season, we didn’t quite make it as the squad of players got a bit thin. This time, Adam [Stevens] is working hard to bring a couple of new faces in, but they have to be the right faces to fit in with the present tightly-knit bunch of great lads we have here.

“This all takes financing, so it is important that we keep attracting new faces to our already loyal fans.”

With the transfer window now open, local player Lee Shaw – the league’s top marksman with 27 goals in all competitions – continues to attract attention from a variety of scouts.

But he is unmoved by this and remains focused on keeping the Gingerbreads in the top echelons of the league.

Shaw said: “I am enjoying my football at the club and couldn’t do my job without the support of the lads. We are all in it together and remain determined to make this a season to remember.”

Kick-off at The Meres tomorrow is 3pm. See you there!

