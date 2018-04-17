Support Grantham Town tonight as they continue their bid for promotion

After returning to winning ways at Workington on Saturday where they triumphed 2-0, the Gingerbreads return to action when they host Hednesford at The Meres tonight (Tuesday).

The Gingerbreads currently sit in third place in the table which would give them a home play-off semi-final.

Manager Adam Stevens spoke of his delight with Saturday’s performance: “The boys did everything we asked of them. Sam Osborne and Shawy ran them ragged at times. Getting the second in injury time was the icing on the cake.

“Tuesday we start again, it should be a great night under the floodlights.”

Kick-off tonight is 7.45pm.

There was another double delight on Sunday night for the Gingerbreads.

Lee Shaw and Kieran Preston were rewarded for their impressive displays across the season by being included in the Evo-Stik Team of the Season. The team was voted for by the managers of the division.

Striker Lee Shaw made it 33 goals for the season on Saturday. Kieran Preston was suspended for the match, but still made the long trip to support the emergency loan signing goalkeeper Rudolfs Soloah.

So, get behind the lads tonight and help make it a history-making season to remember for the Gingerbreads.