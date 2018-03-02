Tomorrow’s Grantham Town home game postponed due to weather

Tomorrow’s Grantham Town home match against Hednesford Town has, unsurprisingly, been hit by the recent snow and cold from ‘The Beast from the East’.

The postponement was announced following a pitch inspection earlier today (Friday). The Meres pitch is covered in snow with ground frozen solid underneath.

With more snow possible tonight and tomorrow due to ‘Storm Emma’, the likelihood of a thaw could be a while away yet . . .

The Gingerbreads are due to visit Shaw Lane on Monday night. Forecast warmer temperatures from Sunday onwards might allow this game to go ahead – keep an eye on social media for updates.