Vote ‘Wrighty’ for Grantham Town goal celebration competition entry

Grantham Town FC have made the shortlist of 10 clubs in with a chance of winning this year’s Non-League Challenge, with the prize being £20,000 and a friendly against the Marathon Bet Premier League Legends.

Following The Gingerbreads’ training session at the start of the year, the squad decided to have a team bonding darts tournament.

A clip from the YouTube video showing Andrew Wright's darts-inspired goal celebration at Halesowen.

Town midfielder Andrew Wright was the winner of the tournament and, with the club’s social media team dubbing him the ‘The Afghan Hound’, there was only one way he was going to celebrate his next goal.

And at Halesowen Town the following Saturday he got his chance. In the 64th minute, he raced down the right hand side and slotted home, before running to the travelling supporters to take aim and recreate his magic with imaginary arrows.

With Halesowen’s Yeltz TV filming the match, they captured the moment perfectly and the Non-League Challenge application was made.

On Monday night, former Liverpool player Mark Lawrenson and former Arsenal player Perry Groves took to Twitter to announce that Wright’s celebration had made the shortlist.

Grantham Town director Andy Sutton is now appealing for the whole of Grantham to get voting: “We’ve so far had a great season and to be the only Evo-Stik Northern Premier League side to be shortlisted is brilliant.

“All people have to do is visit bit.ly/votewrighty and vote for Wrighty. The link is on our Twitter and Facebook pages as well.

“The £20,000 prize is incredible but to host some Premier League legends, and have them grace the turf at The Meres will be something else.”