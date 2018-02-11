YOUTH FOOTBALL: Colsterworth School U11 are county champions

Colsterworth School’s mixed football team competed in the Lincolnshire Under-11 Football Final at Wainfleet Playing Fields, Skegness, last Saturday.

Having won round one in Grantham for a second time, the team were hopeful that their skill would allow them to improve on last year’s result in the final, when they finished seventh out of eight schools.

The teams were split into two leagues. Colsterworth’s first match was against Wyberton and they managed to secure an early 2-0 win. Next, they faced Our Lady of Lincoln School which ended in a draw.

Their final match of the round robin stage saw them defeat beat Grasby 4-0.

When the results from the first stage came in, Colsterworth were top of their league and set to play Great Steeping who finished second in the other league.

Colsterworth started off playing very strongly in the semi-final and scored several goals in the first half, with the final score a brilliant 5-0 for a place in the final.

The final saw Colsterworth drawn against Our Lady of Lincoln whom they had only drawn with in the first round – so it was going to be a tough one.

However, the team did not let this faze them. They scored another brilliant goal and held off the Lincoln side till the final whistle to officially become Lincolnshire champions.