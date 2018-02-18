YOUTH FOOTBALL: Grantham Town U12 come from behind to win with a baker’s dozen

Junior Premier League

Under-12

Stoke 3

Grantham Town 13

Grantham Town travelled to Stoke FC on Saturday, and were greeted with ice and rain on arrival.

Town slipped a goal behind very quickly, however they rallied round and played the ball on the floor, keeping possession and pressing into the lead and building momentum through to a 10-2 scoreline by half time.

The third and fourth quarters became a battle for possession but, as the final whistle blew, a comfortable victory came Town’s way.

Grantham Town (goals) comprised Dave Willumsen, Taylor Redman (1), Freddie Streeter (2), Louis Cross (2), Flynn Slater (5), Sam Edgington (2), Sean Bray-Smith (1), Freddie Wheatley, Lucas Stubbs, Jake Lovelace, Charlie Rigby and Femmi Kisanji.

The next under-12s match will be their JPL Cup quarter-final against Hereford FC at The Meres 3G pitch on March 3.